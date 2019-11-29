You Can Order A ‘Baby Yoda’ Frappuccino Off The Starbucks Secret Menu

Proving just how popular the breakout star of Star Wars: The Mandalorian really is, you can now order a “Baby Yoda” Frappuccino from the secret menu at Starbucks. The drink was invented by food blogger Totally The Bomb, so you won’t be able to ask for it by name. Instead, request a matcha green tea Frappuccino with caramel drizzle in the cup (to represent the character’s cape), then top it with whipped cream and caramel plus some caramel ribbon crunch crunchies. As with any beverage from the coffee chain’s “secret menu,” be nice to the barista and order when the place isn’t packed. Also, throw something into the tip jar. What’s the wildest concoction you’ve created at the coffee house? What did it wind up costing?

Baby Yoda Frappuccino is now a thing. Here’s how to order the secret Starbucks item inspired by #Mandalorian Do or do not. There is no try.https://t.co/FKajwuYXHD pic.twitter.com/kgDI4HZWz8 — The Daily Meal (@thedailymeal) November 26, 2019