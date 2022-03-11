You Can Own A Part Of The Wizard Of Oz

The Tin Man’s oil can from “The Wizard of Oz” is hitting the auction block and it’s expected to fetch $200,000. That’s right, 1-of the oil cans used by the Tin Man in “The Wizard of Oz” can be yours — if you only had the cash! (see what we did there?) The oil can was used as a cinematic prop several times in the movie, particularly just before the Tin Man character’s introductory song, “If I Only Had a Heart.” The oil can helped the Tin Man free his body and joints from the rusted state he was found in by Dorothy, played by Judy Garland, in “The Wizard of Oz.” The prop that is up for auction is currently on exhibit at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The can is on loan to the museum through November 2022, according to the auction listing. Museum officials are hoping the winning bidder will keep it at the site after the loan agreement ends. The piece of cinematic history belonging to the character played by Jack Haley in the 1939 classic film will be part of GWS Auctions Artifacts Of Hollywood And Music collection sale, which begins March 26 at 10 a.m. PDT.