You Can Own Tom Brady’s Escalade

If you’re a Tom Brady fan, this is the perfect piece of memorabilia. There’s a chance for you to score a vehicle driven by all-world quarterback Tom Brady. But, it’s going to cost you more than a quarter-million dollars. The six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback has put his custom 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV on the market. It was stretched 20 inches and is called a “mobile office.” The inside includes a 32-inch flat screen T.V., reclining seats and a mobile internet router. The listing price is $300-thousand, or best offer.