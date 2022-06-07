You Can Own Your Very Own C-3PO

Sideshow Collectibles has created a life-size C-3PO for fans to own at last. And yes, he talks! This realistic collectible stands 6’2” tall and 28” wide, situated on a Millennium Falcon base with ship flooring and circuitry details. C-3PO’s signature shining gold exterior is detailed with weathering, a silver right leg, and multicolored wiring in the abdomen. He has articulated arms at the shoulder joints and can rotate to various degrees to change up his posture. To order yours head to:

https://www.sideshow.com/collectibles/star-wars-c-3po-sideshow-collectibles-400372?sscid=61k6_2mhav