You Can Pay To Stay In Shrek’s House

AirBnB is offering a special 2-night stay in the Scottish Highlands for fans of the hit movie Shrek. On October 13th, fans can go to Airbnb-dot-com and request to book a vacation in a replica of Shrek’s swamp home. The listing is a near-exact copy of the house from the film, even down to the “Beware of Ogre” signs littered across the property. The lucky fan who wins will get a free stay in the home from October 27th to 29th. To celebrate the listing, Airbnb is also pledging to make a donation to a Scottish children’s charity.