You Can Perform With Carrie Underwood!

This is awesome! Carrie Underwood is inviting you to perform with her on stage on the Cry Pretty 360 Tour. You’ll be doing the Ludacris rap from “The Champion” . . . while Carrie’s handling the vocals. If you’re interested, you need to submit a video of yourself doing the entire rap . . . and then fill out some details. She wants to know who your champion is and why you want to honor them. Plus, you have to submit photos of that champion. You’ll also need to let them know which show you’ll be attending. The details are at CarrieUnderwood.fm/ChampionContest. The Cry Pretty 360 Tour kicks off Wednesday, May 1st in Greensboro, North Carolina.