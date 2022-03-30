You Can Rent A Presidential Plane

If you see the presidential jet of Mexico, you might think it’s a symbol of Mexican leadership . . . patriotism . . . importance . . . and luxury, since it cost more than $200 million. But it might just be some really, really rich people are getting married or a luxury bachelorette party! Here’s the deal: The previous Mexican president splurged on the jet, and it’s become a huge expense. The current regime doesn’t want it . . . and has been trying to sell it for years. But there haven’t been any takers. ..This week, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said to cover its upkeep, they’re now making it available to rent out for things like weddings, parties, or elaborate quinceañeras… It’s unclear how much it costs to rent the presidential jet , but as they say, “if you have to ask.”