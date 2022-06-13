You Can Spend The Night In The Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine

You can now stay the night in a piece of Scooby-Doo history thanks to Airbnb. The iconic “Mystery Machine” van from the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo film is available for three overnight stays in Southern California on Airbnb. The Mystery Machine is being listed for three one-night stays June 24, 25 and 26, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the movie’s release. The van is decked out with 2002 “throwbacks” including a Sugar Ray album with a portable CD player, a lava lamp and a vintage TV for a late-night viewing of Scooby-Doo. The stay also comes with meals and snacks, mystery games and a virtual greeting from “host” Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the movie and its sequel. The Mystery Machine is available for booking starting June 16 at 1 p.m.