2-lucky guests will be able to book a stay at Downton Abbey’s Highclere Castle. For one night only, the castle will be listed on Airbnb for 150-pounds, or about 187 dollars. Fans of the hit PBS show will have a chance to book the room on October 1st. The stay will take place on November 26th. Guests will be waited on by the castle’s butler and learn about the castle’s history throughout the stay. By the way, the Downton Abbey movie opens this weekend.