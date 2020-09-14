You Can Stay In The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air MansionN

Fans can now stay at the mansion used as the exterior for the hit show “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The show’s star, Will Smith is teaming up with Airbnb to allow fans to say in the mansion for only 30 bucks a night to commemorate the show’s 30th anniversary. In addition, Airbnb is making a donation to the boys and girls club of Philadelphia. Both Smith and his character in “Fresh Prince” are from Philly. People can try to get their hands on one of the 5-night stays on September 29th. This comes after Smith teased a “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion that’s set to come out around thanksgiving.