You Can Watch “The Shining” In The Hotel From The Movie

How cool would it be to watch a screening of a classic movie at the location where it was filmed? You could have your chance later this year.

The National Timberline Lodge in Government Camp, Oregon will host a very limited seating showing of The Shining on December 1 thanks to On-Set Cinema. While currently sold out, more dates are coming.

You can check out the hotel grounds for the day as well as many of the interior rooms from the film itself for just $70. Attendees also get discounts on their stay.

On-Set is also staging other events for Friday The 13, It Follows, and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Which movie set would you love to visit and see a screening of the film?