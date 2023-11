In celebration of the 20th anniversary of “Elf”, there’s a website offering $2,500 for the best Buddy the Elf-inspired dish. All participants have to do is submit a photo of their creation.

They can replicate Buddy’s spaghetti with candy and maple syrup, or make up their own.

Submissions will be accepted until December 11th.

