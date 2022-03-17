You Can Work At Walmart For $30 An Hour!

Walmart is looking to hire at least 50,000 new employees in the U.S. by the end of April.

Walmart’s hiring push comes amid an ongoing worker shortage in the retail industry, partly triggered by the pandemic, as companies struggle to retain and hire more workers.

In response, Walmart boosted employees’ pay to $16.40 an hour and up to $30 an hour “in select roles.”

Target, meanwhile, recently announced a starting wage for some positions at $24/hour.

If you own/manage a business, are you offering any unique perks or incentives to try and get people hired?