You Can't Stop the Girl: Bebe Rexha releases new song from Disney's 'Maleficent' sequel

Bebe Rexha was "Meant to Be" part of a Disney movie.

The singer/songwriter has released an anthemic new track from the upcoming film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the sequel to the 2014 movie starring Angelina Jolie as the magical, menacing title character.

The song is called "You Can't Stop the Girl," and it'll get a video from famed director Sophie Muller in the next few weeks.

Bebe co-wrote "You Can't Stop the Girl," and she tweeted, "I hope this song gives a little extra courage to any girl that needs it."

"They tryna take our voices/They tryna make our choices/So we scream loud, loud, loud," Bebe sings, in lyrics that appear to be a comment on women speaking out about current hot-button issues.

But, the chorus adds, "You can't stop the girl from going/You can't stop the world from knowing/The truth will set you free."

Bebe's currently opening for the Jonas Brothers on their Happiness Begins tour, which wraps up in December in L.A. On September 27, she'll perform at the Rock in Rio festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, from ABC News' parent company Disney, hits theaters October 18.

