You Could Be an Influencer for Sephora

If you love Instagram and want to be a social media influencer Sephora is looking for you to join their team. On Wednesday, Sephora launched #SephoraSquad, which is a program that will allow someone to become an influencer for the brand no matter how many people follow your account. All you have to do to apply is head over to sephorasquad.com, connect your IG account, fill out the application, then ask your followers to send testimonials. If you get the gig you’ll help Sephora promote new products, events, and campaigns. Do you think you have what it takes to be a social media influencer? Do you post products in hopes to get noticed by the company?