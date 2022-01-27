You Could Be Lovin’ It A Different Way At Mickey D’s

Next week, McDonald’s is adding 4-menu hack items for a limited time. Meaning food mash-ups that are popular on social media, and a few are fairly epic. But everything comes separately, so you have to assemble them yourself. Starting on Monday, you’ll be able to get these 4-Menu Hack items for a limited time . . .

The Hash Brown McMuffin. It’s a Sausage McMuffin with a hash brown inside the sandwich. The Crunchy Double. A double cheeseburger, but you add a layer of McNuggets at the bottom and drizzle them with barbecue sauce. The Surf-and-Turf. A double cheeseburger with a Filet-O-Fish patty added in. And there’s an extra middle bun, so it kind of looks like a Big Mac. The Land, Air, and Sea. It’s a Big Mac with two burger patties like usual . . . but also a Filet-O-Fish patty AND a McChicken patty.

It’s not clear how much each one costs, but we assume they’ll just charge you for the extra elements you’re adding in.