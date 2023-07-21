You Could Own A Johnny Depp Self Portrait

Johnny Depp is back with new artwork. Castle Fine Art has debuted 60-year-old Depp’s self-portrait, titled “Five,” which is being sold for 13 days only — a number that a press release described as “significant to the artist.” The actor will donate some of the money made from each print to the nonprofit organization Mental Health America. Sales for “Five” can be found exclusively at Castle Fine Art’s website. The prints themselves, which feature Depp’s handwritten signature, are being sold starting at $1,950. Here’s the link: https://www.castlefineart.com/uk/art/johnny-depp/five