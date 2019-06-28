You Could Play at Clapton’s Crossroads Festival

This contest is probably for someone whose guitar skills go past playing “Smoke On The Water.” Eric Clapton and string-maker Ernie Ball are giving one unsigned artist a chance to play at Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival. The winner will get to play on the Crossroads Village stage this September in Texas. They’ll also get tickets to the show, a year’s supply of Ernie Ball strings, a customized guitar, a $500 Guitar Center gift card and a Marshall amp. If that’s not enough, the winner also gets an endorsement deal with Ernie Ball. Swing by Ernie Ball’s website if you think you have the guitar chops to win. Which musical instrument do you wish you were “legendary” at playing?