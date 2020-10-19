You Could Win a Year’s Worth of Diet Coke

If you or someone you know loves Diet Coke, pay attention, because there’s a chance you could score the popular soft drink free for a year. The contest usually happens on Boss’ Day, but since many are working from home this year, it’s been opened up to everyone. All you have to do is nominate someone at www.DietCoke.com through November 16. Winners will be announced in December. Three grand prize winners will get a year’s supply of Diet Coke and other cool prizes. Do you call Diet Coke “soda” or “pop?” Have you ever won a big contest?