You done, done me (wrong): Jason Mraz claims Coors Light used "I'm Yours" without permission

Billboard reports that the singer has filed a complaint against the beer company for using his signature song in an Instgram ad without permission.

Jason sang "I"m Yours" during a festival in California on May 4, and he claims 13 seconds of his performance was included in a video ad on Coors Light's Instagram account, along with the caption, "Kicking off summer with the World’s Most Refreshing Beer at the Beach Life Festival.” The ad's since been taken down.

Jason's complaint notes that not only did the beer company not ask permission to use the song, but if they had, he would've said no.

Billboard has obtained the complaint, which reads, "Due to the family friendly nature of the song, Mraz has never licensed the composition for use by alcohol companies or other adult-oriented products and would never do so...Defendants MillerCoors LLC and MillerCoors USA LLC wrongfully misappropriated the composition as well as Mraz’s voice and image."

Jason is looking for $150,000 per copyright infringement which, he claims, includes the use of the song, the use of his voice and the use of his image.

In a statement to Billboard, a spokesperson for the beer company said that it had contractual rights to the video, and took it down as soon as Jason and his team complained. The spokesperson added that Jason should be suing the festival -- which granted MillerCoors the rights to the video -- not them.

So far, Jason's team hasn't responded to MillerCoors' explanation.

