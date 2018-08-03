You Don’t Have to Be Staying at the DoubleTree Hotel to Snag a FREE Cookie This Weekend!
By Beth
|
Aug 3, 2018 @ 7:10 PM

Alright, cookie fans… are you ready!? DoubleTree Hotels are giving away a FREE chocolate chip cookie to anyone this weekend to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!
While many celebrate this national treasure of a holiday in May, the DoubleTree is dishing out their warm and gooey chocolate treats to anyone on this Saturday only!
You don’t even need to be a guest of the hotel. All you need to do is drop in on any of the DoubleTree locations in the U.S. to snag the free treat.
Could you ever turn a free cookie down? What’s the one sweet treat you could never live without?

