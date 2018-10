Because it’s going to be on TV tonight! Not the whole show of course – that you will have to go Broadway to see! But tonight on WPTV Channel 5 – it’s “A Very Wicked Halloween” at 10:00 p.m! Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth are reuniting to host and celebrate the 15th anniversary of the loved play. Other performers include Ariana Grande, Pentatonix, Adam Lambert, and Ledisi.

If you were going on a trip to NYC, what Broadway play would be first on your list?