You Don’t Have To Tell Me Twice! I’m Moving To Italy AND They’re Paying Me To Do It!

What could be better than living in an underpopulated region of southern Italy? Besides the prospect of having few neighbors, you could actually get paid to move there.

As the population in many towns dwindles due to a declining birth rate, officials are seeking creative ways to build the areas back up.

One idea is to offer visitors 700€ ($825 USD) per month for the next three years to move to towns with less than 2,000 residents and open a business. “It’s a way to breathe life into our towns while also increasing the population,” says Donato Toma, the president of Molise.

In addition, Toma will fork over 10,000€ ($11,000 USD) to construct new infrastructure and promote cultural activities.

Would you pick up and move abroad if someone was paying the tab? What sort of business would you open?

Full details here!