This century’s longest partial lunar eclipse will happen this Friday, November 19th. It will last 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds to be exact , and 97% of the Moon will be covered in the Earth’s shadow. It’s that 97% that makes it partial according to NASA. It will also be the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. You’ll be able to see it from the Americas, Ocania, Northern Europe, Indonesia & Eastern Asia!

Locally it will be visible from 02:19 EST to 05:47 EST.