You lawn: Alanis Morissette unleashes puns after learning of landscaping company with her name

Alanis Morissette had a pretty humorous reaction to learning there is a landscaping company out there with part of her name.

A fan snapped a photo of the Alanis Landscaping company and shared it to Twitter, but it was the caption that sold it. “You Outta Mow,” the fan, named Jessica, tweeted. That post quickly went viral, amassing over 45,000 likes as of Monday afternoon, and Alanis soon jumped in on the fun.

Playing up the lyrics from her 1995 hit “You Oughta Know,” the Grammy winner retweeted the post and added in her caption, “and I’m here, to remind you of the grass you left when you went away…” She also added a crying laughing emoji.

Of course, that led to fans offering up their own play on words, with one follower responding, “Like rain on your weeding day?” Another reaction read, “10 thousand spoons when all you need is a scythe?”

Alanis Landscaping, which is based in Winters, California, has not yet responded to the unexpected shout-out.

