You May Now, KISS Your Bride!

You may have heard Bill and Jennifer talking about it this morning and it’s pretty awesome! KISS has its own wedding chapel in Las Vegas!!! AND on the weekend of October 26th through the 28th, you can have ACE FREHLEY as your best man! Get the heck out of here! He can also walk the bride down the aisle! Shut UP! Only thing is…you’ll have to add $6,000 to your wedding budget for that to happen.

Would you do it? What celeb would you like to have walk you down the aisle?

My friends Lydia and Steve actually got married there!! They even live stream the services!