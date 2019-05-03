You Mean I Can Have A Mickey Mouse Ice Cream In My Living Room!?!

Remember all the great foods you snacked on while making your way through Disney World? I was just there and I think I gained 10 delicious pounds while walking around Epcot and The Magic Kingdom! And it appears now – we can relive that experience again, without having to leave the house!!

And speaking of Disney – win a 4 day, 3 night Disney World Resort Vacation here!

Boxney, which has no relationship with the Mouse empire, will curate a package of hand-picked exclusive snacks taken from the theme park, shipping them monthly to your door.

They’ll even throw in small merch from the Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and the Disney Springs depending on the subscription level.

And while dropping $30 to $110 per month plus shipping may sound steep, the company also offers one-off box purchases.

What was the best dish you ate at Disney? The spring rolls I had in China at Epcot were sooooo good! How many times have you visited the park?