Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

You Missed The Grammys? We Got You Covered

The Grammys went down last night, and not a single person got slapped.  There were a couple references to that Oscar mayhem, though.  Host Trevor Noah opened the show by saying , quote, “We’re gonna be listening to some music, we’re gonna be dancing, were gonna be singing, we’re gonna be keeping people’s names out of our mouths . . .”  Then Questlove brought it up.  Remember, Quest was the guy receiving the award that Chris Rock gave out when he got slapped.   Well, he was a presenter last night, and he said , quote, “Alright, I’m gonna present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me.”   The President Of Ukraine also made a special appearance.   President Zelensky sent a video message to the Grammys.  His speech was followed by John Legend singing   “Free” with some Ukrainian artists.

 