You Missed The Grammys? We Got You Covered

The Grammys went down last night, and not a single person got slapped. There were a couple references to that Oscar mayhem, though. Host Trevor Noah opened the show by saying , quote, “We’re gonna be listening to some music, we’re gonna be dancing, were gonna be singing, we’re gonna be keeping people’s names out of our mouths . . .” Then Questlove brought it up. Remember, Quest was the guy receiving the award that Chris Rock gave out when he got slapped. Well, he was a presenter last night, and he said , quote, “Alright, I’m gonna present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me.” The President Of Ukraine also made a special appearance. President Zelensky sent a video message to the Grammys. His speech was followed by John Legend singing “Free” with some Ukrainian artists.