"You Need to Calm Down": Taylor Swift releases lyric video for new song

As promised, Taylor Swift kicked off her Friday, and ours, with some new music.

At midnight ET last night, Taylor shared the lyric video for her brand-new song, “You Need to Calm Down,” from her forthcoming new album, Lover.

The song starts out with Taylor seeming to address someone who's been talking smack about her, behind her back.

"You are somebody that I don't know/But you're taking shots at me like it's Patrón, and I'm just like damn, it's seven a.m.," she sings in the opening lyric. "Say it in the street, that's a knock-out/But you say it in a tweet, that's a cop out, and I'm just like, hey/Are you OK?"

Although that's familiar Taylor territory, the chorus sounds as if maybe she's moved on from the place she was when she wrote and released her last album, 2017's score-settling Reputation.

"And I ain't trying to mess with your self expression but I've learned the lesson that stressin' and obsessing 'bout somebody else is no fun," Taylor advises. "And snakes and stones never broke my bones, so oh/You need to calm down."

The video for “You Need to Calm Down” will arrive in a few days, making its debut on ABC’s Good Morning America Monday, June 17.

In an Instagram Live, Taylor shared Thursday that Lover is available for pre-order now and will be released on August 23. The significance of that date? August is the 8th month, and 8 + 2 + 3 = Taylor’s lucky number 13. “I’m obnoxious,” Taylor joked.

Lover will have 18 tracks, the most Taylor's ever put on a single album. There will also be four deluxe editions available at Target, each with unique content.

