You Need to Mix Down: Taylor teams with Apple for new Music Lab initiative

Courtesy Apple MusicIf you're the type of person who listened to Taylor Swift's hit "You Need to Calm Down" and thought, "I could make that record sound better," well, we've got good news for you.

Taylor has teamed with Apple for Music Lab: Remix Taylor Swift, a new initiative that will teach fans how to remix "You Need to Calm Down" using the iPhone app GarageBand.

Starting tomorrow, fans can sign up to attend a Music Lab session at select Apple Stores worldwide, where they will "receive firsthand encouragement and inspiration" from Taylor -- via video -- and then learn how to deconstruct and create their own unique versions of the song.

Taylor's album Lover is the most pre-added pop album of all time on Apple Music.

