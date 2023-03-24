“You” On Netflix Coming Back For A 5th And Final Season!

Netflix’s You has been renewed for season 5, which will be the series’ final season.

Sera Gamble, who was the series showrunner for the previous seasons, will not be working on the final season.

Gamble said in his statement, “As I step back from day-to-day show running to focus on new projects, I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix.”

He continued, “Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast, and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgley. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the ‘You’ team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.”

Netflix has not announced when season 5 will be released, but the series will come to an end at the end of season 5.

