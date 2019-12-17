You oughta know Alanis Morissette will be performing in Times Square on New Year's Eve

Williams and Hirakawa/Dick Clark ProductionsIt'll be a Jagged Little New Year December 31, as Alanis Morrisette helps ring in 2020 with a live performance in New York's Times Square on ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.



Alanis will perform live for the first time with the cast of Jagged Little Pill, the new Broadway musical based on her landmark 1995 album. The singer recently announced 2020 tour to mark the 25th anniversary of that CD, as well as the release of a new album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, due May 1.

Ryan Seacrest will host the festivities from Times Square, with other performers that night including rapper/singer Post Malone, K-pop superstars BTS and "Body Like a Back Road" singer Sam Hunt.

R&B singer Ciara is hosting the West Coast edition of the show, which will feature performances by Dan + Shay, Paula Abdul, Salt-N-Pepa and many more acts. Billy Porter will host the countdown in New Orleans, the Central time zone, with performances by Sheryl Crow and Usher, while there'll be a special performance by the Jonas Brothers from Miami, FL.

The fun gets underway December 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

