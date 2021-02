You may have heard that the third season of the Netflix hit You was scheduled to be released in November, but that’s not true. The series tells the story of the strange life of Joe and the women he seemingly obsesses over and is currently in production. There’s a poster circulating on social media that reflects the rumored November 21 date, but don’t believe it. Netflix responded to the art by letting fans know that it’s only fanart. Are you a fan of You?