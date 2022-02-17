‘You’ Season 4 Adds Lukas Gage To Cast

Recently, it has been announced that Lukas Gage will be joining season 4 of You in a recurring role.

Lukas will be playing ‘Adam’, who comes from an extremely wealthy family.

There is no word on how ‘Joe’ and ‘Adam’ will interact, but fans are speculating something brutal will happen in season 4.

Season 4 of You has no release date just yet, but production is set to start real soon.

Do you think Love really died in season 3 of You?