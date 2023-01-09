YOU: Season 4 is Coming Soon

The season 4 trailer for You has been released and is changing the direction of the show by displaying the fact that Joe is being stalked in this new season.

Penn Badgley’s character is currently in London, trying to escape his demons from the previous seasons, but he is being hounded by a stalker.

The first part of season 4 will hit Netflix on Feb. 9th, and the second part will arrive on March 9th.

What do you think will happen to Joe in season 4 of You?