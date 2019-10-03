You Think Your Rent Is High? Check Out This Literal SHED Going For $1,050 A Month!

People are outraged about a rental property in San Diego, California.

It’s a shed. Not a house, apartment or condo...A Shed! The “studio” is located in the backyard of a home in the North Park neighborhood.

How much does it cost per month? $1,050. It does come with plumbing, a kitchenette, new laminate flooring, and an in-wall air conditioner.

If you think the price is a bit much, the property manager doesn’t. A prior tenant rented the space for 2 years at $1,000 a month.

