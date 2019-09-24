You Thought Your Parents Were Weird…Check Out What These Parents Did!

A British couple known for their exploration adventures decided to take their 2-year-old son to a desert island for the “Ultimate Survival Experiment.”

Ed Stafford and Laura Bingham took their son, Ran, to Merak Island in Indonesia as they filmed for the British television show, Ed Stafford: Man Woman Child Wild.

With no food, tools or clean water the couple had to build their own shelter and fish for food as they did their best to keep their busy toddler out of harms way, “I even read about a Japanese tribe where, when women are working, they bury their kids up to the neck in soil,” said Bingham.

The couple holds the Guinness Book of World Record for being the first to walk the 6400km length of the Amazon River, they named Ran after the explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes. Stafford and Bingham say that if their explorative lifestyle ever threatened Ran or their future children they would revert back to a normal work/home lifestyle.

Would you consider living off the land instead of working and living a stationary lifestyle?