You’ll be able to get the Fry hookup today!

You’ll be able to get the hookup on Saturday!

July 13th is French Fry Day.

McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, Carl’s Jr., Hardees, and Sheetz are all offering free fries in different ways.

In some cases, you’ll have to sign up for the fries on the restaurant’s app. Others will make you sign up for a mailing list.

McDonald’s will give you a free medium fries if you order from Uber Eats after 11:00 am local time.

Who has the best french fries?