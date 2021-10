The Rolling Stones are returning to South Florida. The long-running rock band is bringing it’s “No Filter” tour to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood next month. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood’s Nov. 23 performance at the indoor venue will be their “most intimate show in more than a decade. ” The venue seats 7-thousand! Tickets go on sale Monday morning at 10! We only wish Charlie Watts was still with us…