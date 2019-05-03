You'll never guess which song Kelly Clarkson wishes she'd never recorded

Eric Charbonneau

Eric CharbonneauSome people wait a lifetime for a #1 song -- but if it was up to Kelly Clarkson, she'd never have recorded her first one.

As part of an interview with Buzzfeed, along with her UglyDolls co-stars Pitbull and Nick Jonas, Kelly was asked which song is the first one she'd axe from her discography, given the chance. Her answer, believe it or not, is her American Idol coronation song "A Moment Like This."

"I'm about to get so hated here...It's because the song was not written for me, it was written for the winner," Kelly explains. "I'm not against the song, it's just not really my vibe."

When Nick protests that "A Moment Like This" is a great song, Kelly responds, "Here's the thing: It's great for the moment but...it's just...I didn't pick it and it's not really something I would've....anyway...don't hate me. Or hate me, I don't care!"

In addition to hitting #1, "A Moment Like This" was the best-selling single of 2002 in the U.S. Kelly still performs it in concert, but most recently, she sang a shortened, a cappella version.

Kelly's latest hit, "Broken & Beautiful," from the UglyDolls soundtrack, is out now.

