Young And The Restless Actor Kristoff St. John Found Dead

The 9 time Daytime Emmy nominated actor was found by a friend yesterday in his home. He was just 52. No signs of foul play, but alcohol may have played a role.

According to TMZ – Kristoff has a tragic and troubled history with suicide. He and his ex-wife, boxer Mia St. John, lost their son, Julian, when he took his own life in 2014, while getting treatment at a mental health facility. Mia and Kristoff sued the facility for negligence. The suit was eventually settled.

St. John’s ex-wife Mia St. John took to social media and expressed her anger over the death of Kristoff writing, “THAT HOSPITAL KILLED OUR SON @TheArtofJulian THEN MY HUSBAND @kristoffstjohn1 THATS WHAT HAPPENED! THEY KILLED MY FAMILY”

In 2017 on the anniversary of Julian's death, Kristoff was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold after threatening to kill himself with a gun.

Kristoff had earned nine Daytime Emmys for his role as Neil Winters, a role he had since 1991, he also won 10 NAACP Image Awards.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Kristoff St. John’s friends and family.