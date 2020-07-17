Your Feel Good Story Of The Day!

A 100-year-old World War II veteran will be knighted by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace.

Capt. Tom Moore became a British national hero earlier this year for his fundraising efforts during the pandemic – by walking 100 laps around his garden before his 100th birthday in April.

Over 1.5 million people donated to the cause, and Moore’s initial goal of £1,000 turned into more than $40 million.

Capt. Moore will become Captain Sir Tom Moore in a private ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Friday.