Your Feel Good Story Of The Day!

A 100-year-old World War II veteran will be knighted by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace.
Capt. Tom Moore became a British national hero earlier this year for his fundraising efforts during the pandemic – by walking 100 laps around his garden before his 100th birthday in April.
Over 1.5 million people donated to the cause, and Moore’s initial goal of £1,000 turned into more than $40 million.
Capt. Moore will become Captain Sir Tom Moore in a private ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Friday.
Capt. Moore will become Captain Sir Tom Moore in a private ceremony at Buckingham Palace
