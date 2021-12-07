Your Invitation Has Arrived!

The invitation you have been waiting for has arrived! HBO Max teased the first look at next month’s highly anticipated Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, officially kicking nostalgia into high gear. This special will air on HBO Max January 1st and comes 20 years after the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the film that kicked off J.K. Rowling’s franchise on the big screen. The short teaser was released during Sunday night’s episode of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses. Fans catch a glimpse of some beloved faces of the Potter world such as Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) and Matthew Lewis (Neville), who are seen receiving their owl-approved invitations and boarding the train at Platform 9 ¾ to Hogwarts. The special will share new details on the production through in-depth interviews and cast conversations. It will also mark the first time most of the cast has been back together since filming the franchise. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premieres January 1 on HBO Max. Will you watch?