Your Smartphone Is 7 Times Dirtier Than A Toilet

Here’s some food for thought for the next time you use your phone at a restaurant. Your smartphone is actually 7 times dirtier than your toilet.

According to The New York Post, a study was conducted using various swabs from around a toilet seat and the results showed around 220 areas that housed bacteria.

A similar study was conducted on phones and found over 1450 spots of similar bacteria.

Experts say a major reason for the number of similar bacteria is due to the fact that people tend to take their smartphones into the bathroom with them.

Doctors attribute a lot of issues including viruses and skin conditions like acne to dirty phones.

Have you ever dropped your phone in the toilet?