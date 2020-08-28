You’re A Jerk

Amazon has a new fitness tracker called “Halo” that can also listen to your voice, analyze your mood, and tell you if you’re being a jerk or not. Amazon just unveiled a new fitness tracker called the “Halo Band.” And there’s a featured called “Tone” that tracks your voice and tells you if you’re being a jerk or not. The A.I. in it analyzes your voice and tells you what you sound like to other people. Things like “happy,” “hopeful,” “confused,” “worried,” “affectionate,” “bored,” and “apologetic.” And it’s supposed to help with communication skills at work, and in relationships. The promo video really focuses on the relationship part. There’s a guy sleeping on the couch after a fight with his wife. Then he checks his Halo app . . . realizes he wasn’t being supportive . . . and apologizes to her. It also does normal stuff, like counting steps and tracking your sleep patterns. It’ll cost $99 on Amazon, but you can request “early access” and get it for $65 right now. You also have to subscribe to the tracking app for $4 a month. But the first six months are free.