You're in my heart: Rod Stewart rang in the new year with six of his eight kids

Denise Truscello

Denise TruscelloGetting your family together for the holidays is always a struggle, but it's a lot more complicated when you're Rod Stewart and you have eight kids with five different women. But Rod nearly managed to pull off a full house: He got six out of eight to join him for a holiday snap.

Rod's daughter Kimberly Stewart -- whose mom is Alana Hamilton Stewart, Rod's first wife -- posted a photo of the Stewart clan on New Year's Day, showing everyone posing in front of a massive Christmas tree with the caption, "Here we come 2020."

In the photo were Rod, his current wife Penny Lancaster and their two sons, Aiden and Alastair, as well as Liam, Rod's son by his second wife, Rachel Hunter. Also present was Ruby, Rod's daughter by model Kelly Emberg, as well as Sean, Kimberly's brother. As a bonus, Rod's granddaughter Delilah, Kimberly's eight-year-old daughter, was also in the photo.

Missing from the shot were Liam's sister Renee, and Rod's oldest child Sarah Streeter, who he fathered when he was a teenager and who was raised by adoptive parents.

Rod closed out 2019 with a bang: He had the number one album in his native U.K. with You're In My Heart: Rod Stewart with the Philharmonic Orchestra. He'll kick off a new string of dates in his Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting March 6.

