Youth football team bus crash leaves 1 child dead, 45 injured

One child is confirmed dead and at least 45 others injured after a charter bus crashed west of Little Rock, Arkansas, early Monday morning, according to State Police.

The team on board the bus is from Memphis, Tennessee.

Officials released an initial statement about the crash Monday, at 5:47 a.m. which confirmed one child dead and at least 40 other individuals, mostly children injured as a result of a bus crash early Monday morning.

Furthermore, the statement said that according to troopers, a charter bus traveling from Texas to Memphis, Tennessee left the roadway and overturned.

In the initial statement, officials said the bus driver is alive and being questioned by police.

At 9: 15 a.m. on Monday officials released an update to the news release saying that the bus driver indicated to police that she lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll off Interstate 30 west of Benton at about 2:40 AM.

Scott Shuttle Service of Somerville, Tennessee own the bus involved in the deadly crash.

In the updated statement officials reiterated that one child is dead as a result of the crash.

Officials added that the number of people injured is at least 45 which is more people than what was initially listed.

Officials also said that most of the injured had been taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock and that others injured were taken hospitals in Saline and Pulaski Counties.

The bus was traveling from the Dallas area where the youth football team had competed in a weekend championship game.

No charges have been announced at this time as state police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story.