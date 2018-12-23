Youth Welfare Worker Arrested for Child Porn

A Florida child welfare worker is in trouble with the law.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it has charged 28-year-old William Smith with 15 counts of possessing child pornography.

Smith had been employed as a case manager at Youth and Family Alternatives, Inc., in Lakeland, which is contracted with the Department of Child and Families. He had previously worked as a child protective investigator at Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services.

The sheriff’s office says the social media website Tumblr told the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the images after the site traced the account to Smith.

He admitted using Tumblr for the purpose of trading child pornography.

Smith is being held in the Polk County jail.