YouTube Announces 10-Day Global Film Festival!

Get ready film buffs, film festivals from around the world are joining forces to launch the We Are One: A Global Film Festival that will stream on YouTube for free.

This is considered to be an awesome move for film enthusiasts since theaters are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Film festivals that will take part in the 10-day festival are the Toronto International Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, and more.

The films that will be shown during the festival haven’t been named, but a full schedule of films will be released soon. The festival will run from May 29 until June 7.

How many movies do you see in a month? Will you be tuned in to the film festival?

