YouTube Digitally Remasters Classic Videos From Nirvana, Beastie Boys, Lady Gaga, More

YouTube and Universal Music are working on re-mastering over 1,000 music videos to make them compatible with today’s hi-definition digital age. The process will take a year with the first batch of videos already being rolled out, classic Nirvana, Beastie Boys, Janet Jackson, and Lady Gaga videos are the first to be upgraded. In an interview with The New York Times, Universal executive vice president of content strategy and operation says, “We have sources coming from everything from original film to Digibeta, HDCAM to one-inch Cs and Betacam SPs to D2s—and the format it was shot in isn’t necessarily the format it was edited in.” If you want to see what the remastered look is all about, check out the Beastie Boys “Sabotage” video. What is your favorite classic video?